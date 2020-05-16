100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 16, 1920
“Reserve me two grandstand seats with unobstructed views for your Round-Up; also accommodations for both man and beast, as I may ‘ride in.’” This order, from a woman in New Jersey Shore, Penn., was received today by C. H. Marsh, secretary of the Round-Up association. It is not the first seat order for the big 1920 show, but it is considered the most unusual for “riding in” from Pennsylvania is considered quite a ride hereabouts.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 16, 1970
Fifty years ago the bottomland along the Umatilla River from Pendleton to Echo was dotted with bass ponds, especially in the Barnhart area. “This was famous bass county,” says Rulon Smith, Pendleton. Then the sloughs started to dry up, and with them went the bass. Smith has four old bass plugs — they’ve never been in the water — that belonged to the late Fred Vincent, early day manager of the power company here. Vincent gave the plugs to the late H. W. “Brook” Dickson, a fishing partner, and, years later, Dickson gave the plugs to Smith. Three of the plugs carry five gang hooks; one has three. All are equipped with propellers fore and aft. The bodies of the lacquered antique plugs are shaped from cedar. Smith, who is giving the plugs to the Oregon State Game Commission in Dickson’s memory, said Dickson was rifle-sharp in his casting. “He could put a plug in your hip pocket.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 16, 1995
Special Olympian Art Pease, 27, of Milton-Freewater, carried the Flame of Hope at the beginning of the Oregon Trail leg of Saturday’s Special Olympics Torch Run. Special Olympians, escorted by police officers from around Umatilla County, carried the torch from Milton-Freewater to Umatilla to help raise funds and awareness for the Oregon Special Olympics Summer Games planned in Eugene. Pease, who has run the Boston Marathon, will compete at the International Special Olympics World Games in Connecticut in July. Wide World of Sports of ABC television plans to film a segment on Pease this week for use during the World Games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.