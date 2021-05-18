100 Years Ago
May 18, 1921
A partial list of slackers from Oregon has been received by the East Oregonian from the war department, the list received being offered for publication May 16. The list received contains one name with a Umatilla county address. The list has been referred to County Clerk Brown, who was a member of the county draft board. The same action will be taken regarding subsequent lists received by this paper. After the list is complete and there has been full opportunity to check against possible mistakes or chances of injustice the slacker list for Umatilla county will be published.
50 Years Ago
May 18, 1971
Armand O. Larive, superintendent of schools in Hermiston since July 1948, has submitted his resignation effective July 1. The resignation was received by the Hermiston School Board at its meeting Monday night. Larive, 64, has ben ill about two weeks. He came to Hermiston from Wallowa, where he was the superintendent. Prior to that he was at Murdock, S.D. “We have no plans to leave here,” Mrs. Larive said today. “This will give us time for things we haven’t had time to do.”
25 Years Ago
May 18, 1996
With only a couple days before the Umatilla County voters take the first step in choosing who will be sheriff for the next four years, the three candidates — John Trumbo, Larry Rowan and incumbent Gordon Campbell — are going full bore. The stakes are admittedly high. Trumbo and Rowan, who have both had stints as the county’s top law enforcement officer during the transition to Campbell’s term, contend the future and credibility of the sheriff’s department is in the balance. For Campbell, a victory means validation of a controversial style and philosophy that has faced opposition from a significant number of his deputies.
