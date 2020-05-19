100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 19, 1920
Half a tank of gasoline is all that will be allowed any automobile in Pendleton until the present threatened shortage is removed. This decision was made in a meeting last evening between R. T. Vivian, local Standard Oil manager, J. R. Raley, president of the Pendleton Commercial Association, Mayor John Vaughan and directors of the Automobile Association. The supply of gas on hand is sufficient to meet normal needs for probably 10 days. After that no new supply is in sight. Drivers of autos are requested to refrain from unnecessary driving and co-operate in every way to prevent a famine.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 19, 1970
The Bucks’ Jamie Sands and Bend’s Dave Fuqua tangled in a knock-down drag-out pitchin’ duel Saturday. When Bend scored the first run of the game in the sixth it looked like doomsville for Pendleton, but late fireworks handed the Bucks the win. Dave Michael boomed a two-run eighth inning home run to give Pendleton a 4-1 win and a two-game baseball sweep over the Lava Bears for the Intermountain Conference championship. The triumph earned the Bucks the right to advance to the state quarterfinals. Coach Gary Yates’ bunch hosts Corvallis in the quarterfinals Friday night at the Robert L. White Babe Ruth Park.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 19, 1995
Preparations have begun to construct a 430-megawatt power plant on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Four proposed sites have been identified for the natural-gas combustion turbine power plant, estimated to cost about $290 million. The tribes’ Board of Trustees approved a resolution allowing Plateau Industrial LLC to go ahead with a feasibility study. At this point there are no costs to the tribes, which can back out of the agreement at any time. “We’re really at no risk here and have a hell of a lot to gain,” said Donald Sampson, Board of Trustees chairman. Sampson said the tribes could be guaranteed about $5 million in net revenue.
