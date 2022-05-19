100 years ago — 1922
At a conference held in which the delegation from Ukiah, a delegation from the Pendleton Commercial Association, and the county court participated this afternoon, the county court reached a decision to lend its assistance in making improvements on the road between Ukiah and the Grant county line. The road is so bad that “nearly every day the mail carrier is compelled to stop before he has made half of the distance,” one of the men said. “He must then take the locked bag and go ahead on a horse and leave the parcel post mail in the car standing in the middle of the road. As it stands now, the Grant county side of the highway will be improved as soon as crops are in, but that will not do too much good, because as soon as the Umatilla county part of the road is reached, traffic will be impossible, or practically impossible.” A bridge this side of Ukiah has recently gone out, too. It gave way Saturday when a rig was crossing it. A small boy was injured and the team which was hitched to the rig ran away.
50 years ago — 1972
Two new courses probably will be offered at Blue Mountain Community College during the 1972-73 school year. BMCC directors Wednesday night authorized Robert Hawk, dean of applied sciences, to draw up curriculum plans for submission to the Oregon Board of Education for courses in real estate and human services. The real estate course would offer a two-year associate degree. It probably will start on an evening basis next year. The human services course would offer instruction to those in the mental health and social services areas. Hawk told the board the college next year also would train 100 hospital aids. This is about one-third of the turnover annually, according to hospitals in the area.
25 years ago — 1997
Northwest irrigators face a strange predicament. There’s so much water flowing down the Snake and Columbia rivers this spring they could be left high and dry even as their crops germinate in the fields. Heavy runoff from unusually deep mountain snowpacks has forced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lower reservoirs on the rivers to make room for surges that could cause flooding downstream in Portland and Vancouver. At times, reservoir levels have dropped below the point at which irrigation pumps can draw water. The situation is particularly serious in Eastern Oregon and Washington, where farmers rely on the John Day Reservoir to water 170,000 acres of crops worth about $270 million. So far, though, the Corps has been able to operate the reservoir in a kind of balancing act between flood control and irrigation, lowering the level for a few days to capture runoff, then increasing it again so farmers can irrigate.
