100 Years Ago
May 20, 1921
With the time of the opening of the Merchants’ and Manufacturers’ Carnival less than one week away, those who will have booths in the mammoth show are making strenuous efforts to get the vast number of improvements made that must be finished before the exhibits will be ready for the public eye. Right now the four walls of Happy Canyon resound with the report of hammer and saw as a force of men working under the direction of C.M. Griswold, the contractor, are striving to get the individual booths in shape for the decorating and arranging of goods which must be done quickly.
50 Years Ago
May 20, 1971
Seventh and eighth graders at Ferndale School were in the process today of planning projects to raise money for graduation and end of the school year activities. Thieves stole the 500-pound school safe Tuesday night and most of the more than $100 in it belonged to the seventh and eighth grades for their year-end school activities. The safe also contained the deed to the school property. Principal Eugene Fox said the students had a couple of projects going to raise as much as possible prior to graduation June 3.
25 Years Ago
May 20, 1996
Some things never get old. Like winning. Members of the Blue Mountain men’s rodeo team won this weekend’s Northwest Intercollegiate Rodeo Finals in Hermiston — again — and took home their 20th regional title in the past 21 years, and will be heading back to Bozeman, Mont., for the College National Finals Rodeo in June. Jason Stewart finished second this weekend in the calf roping, but more importantly took home the season title in the event, as well as in team roping and the all-around category.
