The honor of being the first car to come over the Old Oregon Trail highway from La Grande to Pendleton for the spring of 1922 on its own power goes to a Studebaker which reported at Steele’s service station this morning. The trip from the Union county seat to Pendleton required just four hours for the car. During the summer season when the road is in good condition, the drive this way is easily made in two and one-half hours. The driver of the machine, whose name was not secured, reported that the sunshine of the past few days is doing wonders in the way of drying up the mud which has been the chief decoration of the highway on the high part of the old trail. It will not be long, under present conditions, he declared, until it will be easy for cars to make the trip.
50 years ago — 1972
Local Army representative Sgt. Jerald Schmadeka announced today the formation of a platoon consisting of young men from this area to be enlisted for the 9th Division being formed at Ft. Lewis, Wash. Young men volunteering for this enlistment program are eligible to select their basic training location and are guaranteed at least sixteen months of their enlistment will be spent together in the 9th Division. This option is available to unlimited numbers of young men desiring to remain in the same unit for basic training and throughout their first sixteen months of service.
25 years ago — 1997
In early February, Horizon Air, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport’s only carrier, cut the number of flights arriving and departing. For nearly a year, seven planes were landing and departing daily in Pendleton. After the cut, only four 17-seater planes touch down and take off every day. It’s been a bumpy ride for airport Manager Larry Dalrymple, who marked the end of 1996 with a 15-year passenger high of 12,921. “The need, desire and ridership is here. Four Metros a day is less than we can tolerate,” he said of the reduced schedule. Dalrymple’s frustration will be short lived, according to Horizon Air. The airline is in the process of getting rid of the smaller Metroliner and will replace them with the 37-seater Dehaviland Dash 8s by March 1998. “The short term problem will be fixed in the next 10 months,” Patrick Zachwieja, vice-president of marketing and planning for Horizon Air, said. Since one of the larger planes will eventually be based in Pendleton, Zachwieja contends Horizon is making a significant $10 million investment in the region.
