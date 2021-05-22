100 Years Ago
May 22, 1921
The citizens of Echo were again shocked by a tragic death Saturday evening. Thomas McCormack, son of Mr. and Mrs. H. McCormack, lassoed a wild horse Saturday evening, at the home of Mrs. Mannie Pedro, on Butter Creek and while attempting to put a noose on the horse’s nose, in some manner the horse reared, causing the noose to slip on Mr. McCormack’s left hand, when the horse whirled, kicked him in the head and then dragged him over a rocky hillside for about two hundred feet. Death was almost intantaneous.
50 Years Ago
May 22, 1971
Everett Jones — one of the best saddle bronc riders in the nation — scored the only qualifying ride Friday as the Blue Mountain Community College Rodeo got underway. Jones scored a 71 for the only qualifying saddle bronc ride in Friday’s opening performances. Jones is probably the leading saddle bronc rider in the county, but official standings will not be known until sent through from Texas, where they are recorded. Jones and Paul DuPont, who grabbed the opening day lead in steer wrestling, leave the Timber Wolves in good shape, according to the school’s rodeo club advisor Riley Freeman.
25 Years Ago
May 22, 1996
The David Douglas Scots vented 20 years of softball frustration on Hermiston Tuesday afternoon and ended the Bulldogs’ season with a 7-5 victory in the sub round of the state Class 4A playoffs. The Scots, playing in the program’s first-ever state playoff game, looked like an experienced group of post-season veterans for most of the afternoon and build a 6-2 lead before holding back a Hermiston rally for the final margin of victory. For Hermiston, the loss gave the Bulldogs another early exit from the state playoffs after high expectations early in the season.
