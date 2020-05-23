100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 23, 1920
Pendleton, as a manufacturing center for woolen blankets, cigars, butter, ice cream, flour, medicinal remedies, beverages, bread, saddles, auto tops, tinware and as the location for meat packing plants, was discovered yesterday in a “Made-in-Oregon” survey conducted in 16 of the leading local stores. The survey was made in connection with Oregon Products Week, to be held June 14-19. Local stores are boosting Pendleton made products and merchants showed a good knowledge of what is produced in the city, say those who made the survey.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 23, 1970
A selection of local students were asked: Do you think the U.S. should change to a volunteer army? “No,” answered Larry Spencer of McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater. “The way things are going in this world today, we need a military to survive. I don’t believe that we would have an efficient enough army if it were formed on a volunteer basis.” Rebecca Rodgers of Griswold High in Helix agreed in part: “I feel it is a tragedy that we have to draft our young men to serve in the armed forces. However, I seriously doubt an all-volunteer army could be successful.” On the other side was Jim Flippin, Arlington High School, who said, “Yes. The draft is an undemocratic institution. In fact, I consider it a form of involuntary servitude.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 23, 1995
A delegation from Haramachi City, Japan, will arrive in Pendleton May 23, adding the next chapter of the developing sister-city relationship between the two cities. The long itinerary will keep the group busy for two full days. The contingent of 22 people includes Haramachi City Mayor Naotake Monma. Visits between the two cities started in September 1991 when a delegation of Haramachi City officials attended the Round-Up. Since then, former Mayor Joe McLauglin, current Mayor Bob Ramig, Pendleton Chamber of Commerce officials and more recent representatives of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon have traveled to Haramachi City.
