100 Years Ago
May 25, 1921
Twenty five hundred copies of Col. Charles Wellington Furlong’s book “Let ’er Buck” were subscribed for at the Rotary Club luncheon today and this afternoon a committee from the Commercial Association is endeavoring to underwrite the sale of 10,000 copies by Pendleton people. At the Rotary luncheon Bond Bros. ordered 500 copies of the book and the Thompson drug stores 1000 copies. The other business men present subscribed personally for another 1000 copies. Under the plan offered by the publishers a discount is offered that makes the sale of the books a commercial proposition and the view is held that the desired 10,000 copies may be sold here to local people and to Round-Up visitors.
50 Years Ago
May 25, 1971
A wall of water rolled over much of Heppner from two directions Tuesday. Damage in this latest flood was much more extensive than in any past floods sine 1934. Possibly the 1903 flood will be the only one to out-strip yesterday’s rampage. People were warned by the flood siren about 30 minutes before the water struck, or there would have been more damage. Cars were ordered moved off both Chase and Main streets to higher ground. People were told to evacuate the lowlands. The water came from cloud bursts on Willow Creek and Balm Fork, which meet southeast of the town. Shobe Canyon, which flooded only 23 months ago, sweeping over much of the city, carried about the same amount of water Tuesday.
25 Years Ago
May 25, 1996
The Heppner High School choir practices in a supply closet. Shoved into a dim, narrow space, several girls huddle around a piano as a volunteer coaxes them to sing. A closed door is all that separates them from the blast of a saxophone, flute, electric guitar and a pair of trumpets in the high school band room. Yet another room contains three acoustic guitar players wedged into a practice area to strum chords. It’s not the best situation, but it’s the only one that works in a school that is trying to meet the musical needs of students in grades 7-12 who want to sing or play an instrument. Music lab is offered once a day and, some contend, is the last leg of a hobbled music program that is on the verge of petering out all together.
