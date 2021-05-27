100 Years Ago
May 27, 1921
A telegram received this morning by J.T. Brown from Hoboken notifying him that the body of Fred Kees will not be started on its journey across the continent until after midnight tonight caused a change to be made in the arrangements to have his funeral services held in conjunction with the Decoration Day services at the cemetery Monday morning. The parade which will be formed at the court house square at 8:30 will start wending its way to the cemetery at 9 o’clock sharp. Every ex-service man is requested to be in his uniform, if it is at all possible. Those who for any reason can’t wear a uniform are expected to be there in “civvies.”
50 Years Ago
May 27, 1971
Rob Roy of Pendleton isn’t sure that the name he bears has anything to do with an invitation he received to teach school in Scotland next year. “But it caused a lot of comment when I was there last summer with the folk singers,” he grinned. Rob and his wife, Anita, are making preparations for their year in Arbroath, Scotland, a town about the size of Pendleton on the North Sea. The city, north of Dundee, is the ancient site of the signing of Scotland’s declaration of independence, said Rob. Rob will take a year’s leave of absence from Pendleton High School, where he has been choral director for more than 10 years, to work in the music department of two high schools in Arbroath.
25 Years Ago
May 27, 1996
In sports, it’s not always such a bad thing to get greedy every once in a while. Instead of winning just one state title like he did last year, Mac-Hi’s Craig Douglas got both hurdle titles at the Oregon Class 3A Track and Field Championships Saturday afternoon. His performance topped several high places by athletes from Umatilla County. In the Class 4A meet, four Hermiston Bulldogs scored points and three of the four Pendleton Bucks who qualified for state finished in the top eight as well. Douglas defended his 300 intermediate hurdles title with a state-record time of 38.65 seconds. Earlier in the day, he edged out Taft’s Damien Davis with a wind-aided 14.72 performance in the 110 high hurdles.
