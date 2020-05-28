100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 28, 1920
The Cunningham Sheep & Land Co. plant, one of the largest sheep concerns in Oregon, has been purchased by Fred W. Falconer, of Enterprise, for a sum exceeding $500,000. The deal includes more than 14,000 head of sheep and lambs, 25,000 acres of land in Umatilla and Morrow counties, barns and houses and dogs. The ranch lies in the south of the county, the home place being near Pilot Rock, and ships mutton, lambs and wool. Pendleton accepted the news of the deal with considerable excitement, owing to the magnitude of it. Wheat land sales running into six figures have not been uncommon in recent years, but never has a deal been turned involving more than a half million dollars.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 28, 1970
Displayed in “The West of Yesterday,” a new wing of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is the poem “Ode to a Pioneer” by Buck Wilkerson of Pendleton. Army Pvt. Jack Hodgen, Ft. Sill, Okla., told Wilkerson of the display in a letter. He said it also includes a photo of the Pendleton man. “Everybody in this area knows about Pendleton and the Round-Up,” Hodgen said. He is the son of Evelyn Hodgen, Pendleton, and the late J. C. Hodgen.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 28, 1995
Dan Leighty, branch manager for First Interstate Bank’s Pendleton and Pilot Rock branches, has been hired as Umatilla County’s first finance director. The new position is a combination of the former treasurer job, which was an elected position, and the accounting office. It was created by the county charter committee that helped orchestrate the county’s move into home rule-style government. Leighty, 28 and a Milton-Freewater native, was picked from a field of 17 applicants. He said the opportunity to join the county, which is in the midst of changes brought about by home rule government, is a good career move that will ensure he stays in Umatilla County.
