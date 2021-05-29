100 Years Ago
May 29, 1921
Who can supply a new name for Cabbage Hill which will do justice to the beautiful view of the Inland Empire which is afforded from its crest? An S.O.S. has been sent out by members of the county court for suggestions that will enable the top point of the grade to receive a name that will be in keeping with its character. A realization that prosy Cabbage Hill is not appropriate as a name came to Judge I.M. Schannep when he heard Herbert Nunn, state highway engineer, declare recently at Portland that the view from Cabbage Hill was the most beautiful scenic sight he had seen from any highway in the whole state of Oregon, not even excepting the Columbia river highway. One suggestion that was made by the county judge was “Wonderview.”
50 Years Ago
May 29, 1971
St. Andrew’s School, operated by the Catholic Church since 1889, will be discontinued next week. The school, 10 miles southeast of Pendleton, will continue to be used for recreational and educational activities by members of the parish. The 50-some students in the 82-year-old school, which includes the first through eighth grades, will be able to attend St. Joseph’s Academy next year. Their tuition will be paid by the church. Blamed for the discontinuance were an eroding financial situation, a declining number of students and fewer members of the order of sisters which has provided the teachers.
25 Years Ago
May 29, 1996
Ten old buildings around Echo are being submitted to the state historical society for historical status in hopes the designation will bring more tourists to town and free up some grant money for restoration. The city is preparing a multiple property listing application to get about 10 buildings scattered around town declared historical. Since the significant structures are spread around town, Echo could not apply for a historical district designation. Along with the Echo Grocery, the researchers are working on City Hall, the Umatilla Masonic Lodge Hall, the Koontz Building, the Koontz House, the Echo Methodist Church, the Edwards Building, the Echo Tavern and St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The 10th building is still being decided, but there are plenty from which to choose, City Administrator Diane Berry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.