100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 30, 1920
Rev. S. G. Bettes, known as the “Cowboy Preacher” will deliver a sermon tomorrow at the Church of the Nazarene, at West Court and Matlock streets. Last Sunday he preached at The Dalles, where his appearance attracted considerable attention. Rev. Bettes is an unique figure in the religious world and has accomplished much good in his travels around the country. He is 72 years of age, yet hale and hearty. He travels solely by horse and wagon, and has covered more than 13,000 miles accompanied by his wife, in the past three years. His conveyance is ingeniously arranged and comfortable though small. The four-wheeled wooden cart contains drawers which pull out of mysterious places in which is the wherewithal to make camp and a comfortable bed.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 30, 1970
Eddie Knopp easily won reelection as mayor of Pendleton Tuesday, carrying every precinct in the city. He defeated William “Blackie” Batchelor, city councilman and former fire chief, 2,069 to 1,258 in complete but unofficial returns. Knopp, who operates his own insurance agency, is a former North Dakotan who has lived in Umatilla County for many years. His first entry into politics came four years ago, when he successfully ran for mayor here.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 30, 1995
Three Portland-area men learned the hard way that the great parking in Eastern Oregon doesn’t extend to a fenced Army post. The men landed their plane on an unused airstrip at the Umatilla Army Depot, parked it and climbed over a tall cyclone fence topped with angled barbed wire to attend a nearby livestock auction, according to Oregon State Police. Depot security forces saw the 1966 Cessna Citation after it landed, formed a blockade and with the police waited for its occupants to return. The men were charged with second-degree criminal trespass. The charges carry a maximum punishment of one year in the county jail and a $5,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.