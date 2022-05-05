Breaking all records at the Oregon Agricultural College, Miss Mildred Rogers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L. L. Rogers of this city, plunged 60 feet in a distance plunge at the O. A. C. swimming tank recently. Fifty-three feet was the best record made up to this time. Miss Rogers, who is a freshman at the college, is a member of the Varsity swimming team and has won honors in various other swimming events. While attending high school here she was prominent as a member of the basketball team as well as for her skills in swimming.
50 years — 1972
An elderly couple, eating a picnic lunch in Roy Raley Park, were startled Thursday when more than 50 young people marched into the park and started to hold an anti-war protest. The couple stayed a few minutes and then left. Most of the young people were students from Blue Mountain Community College. The BMCC student council joined with the National Student Association in calling for a student strike Thursday, to protest the escalation of the Vietnam War. The young people organized at the Union Pacific Depot at 11 a.m. With a police escort, they marched down Main Street, then turned on Court. The students obtained a parade permit from city officials. At the park, students and faculty members from BMCC spoke out against the war, while the many young people played frisbee, enjoyed the sunshine and passed a petition for a marijuana referendum.
25 years ago — 1997
The communities of Pendleton and Pilot Rock have plenty of differences. But they share one thing — a commitment to the youth of their communities. And that commitment has begun to reap benefits. Leadership teams for both Deacon Perkins’ class at Pilot Rock High and Brian Schimel’s class at Sunridge Middle School have been giving back to their communities. What they are giving is their time and labor, and sometimes combining a little blood along with the sweat. Perkins’ class recently participated in a blood drive while Schimel’s painted the stage at Pioneer Park. At the start of this week, Pilot Rock students got out their shovels and began digging plots at the cemetery, where they are planting a permanent flower garden. At the end of the week, Sunridge students will take out their own shovels. They’re putting on a petting zoo in Pendleton Grain Grower’s parking lot. The competition between the two communities is increasing. It’s a productive rivalry: kids competing against another in the community service arena.
