100 Years Ago
May 6, 1921
An orchestra has recently been organized by the musicians of Pendleton and is holding rehearsals every Sunday morning in the auditorium of the library. It is under the direction of George E. McElroy who came here recently from Seattle where he played first violin with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra during the past six seasons. The orchestra is composed of the best musicians in Pendleton and has shown wonderful progress and the plans are to give a series of concerts in the near future.
50 Years Ago
May 6, 1971
Stuart Roosa, the man who orbited the moon while his fellow astronauts walked on it, said today that the Boardman Industrial Park in Eastern Oregon is being considered for use as a giant spaceport. Roosa said the space program is interested in using the Boardman site, now leased to Boeing, for a launch site for a space shuttle program. Roosa say he expects the program to be under way by 1973.
25 Years Ago
May 6, 1996
Robert Bynum has been star struck since about the fourth grade. So landing a summer internship with the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., one of NASA’s main research facilities, is a dream come true. Goddard is the home base of the Hubble Space Station and one of the largest research facilities in the field. Bynum, who commutes from Pendleton to La Grande to attend Eastern Oregon State College, applied with about 10 summer research programs. About three weeks ago, he received an email message at Eastern from a researcher at a Goddard who asked if Bynum would be interested in helping with a study of the sun’s solar flares. In a word: Yes! Bynum will head to Maryland soon after completing his finals at Eastern the second week of June. His wife, Susan, a sixth grade teacher at McKay School in Pendleton, plans to join him there for most of the summer.
