100 years ago — 1922
The opening within the next few weeks of a “Daylight Bakery,” in the quarters formerly occupied by the Beehive is announced today by Antone Love, proprietor of the new shop. Repairs and remodeling are now under way at the location and Mr. Love hopes to have machinery in operation within a short time. The bakery will be a display one, and bread and a full line of pastries will be baked by electricity. Mr. Love comes to Pendleton from Spokane, where he was proprietor of the Sunlight Baking Co. He is no longer in charge of the bakery there although he still retains his ownership of the property.
50 years ago — 1972
In Wednesday night’s meeting of the Echo city council, Police Chief Dennis Rockwell admitted he used “bad judgment” in taking a couple of local youths for a ride in the city’s police car at a high speed. He said he wanted to prove to them the police car can overtake their vehicles. Mayor Irvine Howard said he discussed the auto ride with the police chief. Ernie Dumond, brought the issue up at the meeting. Dumond said he was “concerned about the liability of the Echo taxpayers.” Dumond and several other men were on hand at the council meeting to blast the activity of Rockwell in operating the police department. Criticism of the police department ended when Municipal Judge Joe L. Martin spoke of what he called his efforts “to restore respect and dignity” to the Echo Municipal Court. Martin was recently appointed to the position to succeed recorder and judge Bill Schultze, who resigned.
25 years ago — 1997
The cooperative effort that saved the pool in Hermiston shows the good that can come from responsive government and citizens willing to fight for what they consider importaant. Facing the task of cutting more than $1 million from the school district budget, Hermiston budgeters sensibly chose to cut the $52,278 it takes to operate the swimming pool adjacent to the high school. It shouldn’t be the school district’s responsibility to operate an outdoor community swimming pool, a situation that was unique to Hermiston in all of Oregon. But the town that managed to turn a vacant grocery building into a first-rate community center and build a jewel of a playground in five days wasn’t outdone. The City Council pledged $16,667 for the next three years. The School Board agreed to contribute $20,611 annually over the same period. An anonymous group awarded grant dollars and community donations made up the rest. Hermiston’s team spirit and sense of community has provided a three-year respite, time for pool supporters to brainstorm a more permanent solution. It’s a safe bet it will happen.
