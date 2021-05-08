100 Years Ago
May 8, 1921
Of the local people who made the trip to the Snake river bridge yesterday high honors for the most thrilling adventure belong to Lou Pinson and those with him in his Oldsmobile Eight. As the Pinson car glided into the city of Burbank a traffic officer drew his pistol and commanded a halt. As the car was traveling slowly there was speculation as to why the gatling gun was unlimbered and those in the rear seat of the car advanced the theory the traffic man was suspicious of Dr. I.U. Temple who was riding in the front seat with Mr. Pinson. However it developed that the officer merely wished to guide the party along the proper route to the bridge and they were allowed to proceed.
50 Years Ago
May 8, 1971
Jerry Towne fired a no-hitter at Ione yesterday as the league-leading Weston Tigers polished off the Cardinals 7-0. The contest was Ione’s last of the season. In a rare mound appearance, the Tigers’ senior hurler, Towne, was in complete command of the game, fanning eight and allowing two bases on balls. Opposing pitcher Dick Snider went the distance for Ione. He whiffed 13 and walked three, but Weston rapped him for seven hits and forced the Cards into five errors. The Tigers’ Rod Bonifer had a pair of singles for the game’s top stick effort.
25 Years Ago
May 8, 1996
Morning came early this morning for Matt Humbert and Gary Nowell. Humbert, a Weston-McEwen High School sophomore, started his day by running five-eighths of a mile down a state road east of Auburn, Wash., carrying the Olympic torch. At the end of his one kilometer, he tilted his torch’s flame to light the one Nowell carried. Nowell, an ordained minister who works with people with autism at Bethphage Mission in Pendleton, ran a similar distance, then passed the flame to another runner. A celebration planned to honor the flame and the games it represents when it makes a stop at Pendleton’s historic train depot will include the Pendleton High School Jazz Band, a proclamation from Mayor Bob Ramig and food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.