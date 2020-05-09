100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 9, 1920
The Collins Flour Mills will be one of the chief topics of the bulletin of the Pacific Power & Light Co., when it is issued next week. The local mill contains some of the most modern electrical equipment in the northwest and receives its power from the company serving Pendleton and vicinity. Illustrations from the photographs taken by Dr. F. W. Vincent, local manager, will accompany the article.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 9, 1970
Coyotes and ravens are a real menace in Morrow County and the cost of hiring one full-time and one half-time trapper more than pays its way, the county’s budget committee was told when word got out that the trappers were to be deleted from the budget proposed for next year. The budget committee received many phone calls from sheep- and cattlemen and several individuals also appeared. A delegation of six arrived, stating they could have had “10 times as many” present if they had more time. Pat Doherty, who lives near Pilot Rock, said that without the trappers “coyotes would eat us out.” A Heppner rancher said 25 coyote pups had been killed in one day near his ranch last week. Following a lengthy discussion, committee members agreed that cuts had better be made some place else.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 9, 1995
Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon courts returned May 1 from Haramachi City, Japan, with memories and experiences of a new culture to last a lifetime. Haramachi, with a population of about 50,000, has established a “twin chamber affiliation” with Pendleton. The trip included participation in a parade and an overnight stay with host families. Happy Canyon princesses Jaimie Crane and Raeann Crane said friendly new acquaintances were quite interested in traditional Indian outfits, particularly fur hair wraps and eagle feather fans. Later this month, a group of about 22 people from Haramachi City is expected to visit Pendleton.
