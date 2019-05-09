100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 9, 1919
There will be only a 50 per cent cherry crop in the east end of the county and the prune crop too has been hurt, according to Ed Hodgen of Fruitvale, who is here today. The cherries were hit by a frost several weeks ago, but the prunes were not injured until the heavy frost last Sunday morning. It is reported that orchards where smudges were not used were damaged to the extent of 8 per cent in some cases. Mr. Hodgen himself used smudges and escaped any serious loss.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 9, 1969
Late for work was the 75 year old man’s excuse. He had driven through a power pole and continued on for at least 500 feet this morning. The accident happened on Highway 395 South about one and a half miles south of Pendleton, about 7:15 a.m. When questioned by state police the 75 year old’s response was “late for work.” Pieces of the power pole still remained on the car. He was not hurt. His name was not immediately available.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 9, 1994
Students at Hermiston High School didn’t like the idea of having a police officer roaming their halls — until they met him. Since Officer Jay Lynch was hired as the district’s school resource officer in January, student attitudes have changed about having a “cop” in their midst.
“Before he started we saw him as a negative thing, that people would think we needed a police officer here,” said Nicole Blair, junior class president. “But now that we’ve met him, he is a positive figure. It turned out better than we thought.” That’s just the attitude Lynch was hoping for as he works to get to know the students and staff in his first few months on the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.