100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 1, 1919
Crushed beneath the automobile which lay overturned below a ten foot embankment, the dead body of Henry Lorenzen was found yesterday at 2:30 p.m. by John Peters, on the Lorenzen ranch 14 miles northwest of Pendleton. Examination of the circumstances by J.T. Brown, coroner, showed that Mr. Lorenzen, while driving his car up a hill, had evidently killed his engine and had been unable to stop the machine as it rolled back down and thence over the embankment. Mr. Lorenzen left his house shortly after noon, bound for his adjoining ranch, two miles distant. He had intended to move a fence so that plowing could be continued in that section.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 1, 1969
The American Association for Health, Physical Education, and Recreation, a professional association of 50,000 physical education teachers, has selected 11 outstanding high school seniors from around the country to receive $15,000 in college scholarships. The Northwest district winner was Constance Harmon, Hermiston. The scholarships this year — all for students who will enter college to become physical education teachers — were made available by three commercial firms and one foundation.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 1, 1994
The skull discovered this week on an Echo man’s property is that of a prehistoric Native American, according to Armand Minthorn, an oral historian and cultural resources technician with the Confederated Tribes. Minthorn said the Tribes’ archaeologists made the determination Thursday after investigating the remains that were discovered Tuesday. Eight Tribal representatives met Thursday with sheriff’s detectives and the property owner. “The land owner has been very cooperative, very sensitive to our concerns,” Minthorn said. The Tribes met Friday morning to schedule more testing of the area around the remains next week to determine if it is an isolated grave or part of a bigger burial ground.
