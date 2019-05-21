100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 20-21, 1919
Louise Lott, Indian woman held as alleged accomplice of Ned Harsche, might have blown the city jail to bits had she cared to create a fuss, it was learned today. When locked up, she neglected to turn over to the officers an Indian police revolver which belonged to Harsche and which she had strapped about her waist, beneath her garments. The gun was known to be missing and it was only delivered up by her after she was threatened with bread and water.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 20-21, 1969
A 26-member committee of junior high parents polled the parents of the school’s 529 students last week relative to the appearance of short skirts worn by girls and sideburns by some of the boys. Principal John Cermak read this unsigned reply from one of the parents to the school board in its Monday night meeting: “If the committee is suffering from an uncontrollable urge to dress the natives, I suggest that you join the Peace Corps, where I am sure you will have received enough training in the dignity and rights of individuals to prevent such impertinent attitudes.” The board tossed the issue around for 30 minutes and came back to the policy adopted last fall that the question be left up to the school administrators.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 20-21, 1994
Italian fashion is changing as fast as the Italian political climate and for many of that country’s fashion houses, the trend could spell trouble. Fads are out and history — particularly the history of other cultures — is in. That was the message from a dozen or so Italian clothing importers and journalists who were in Pendleton this week to tour the garment factory at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. They came to see where Prison Blues are made and to interview the inmates who make the rugged blue jeans. The biggest Italian designers — Armani, Versace, Gucci — will probably always be around, they said, but the hottest trend now from the stylish country is toward honest, lasting clothes. Prison Blues fit the bill.
