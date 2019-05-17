100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 17, 1919
Birds of a feather flock together? No, not always. A staid, old Plymouth Rock hen strutted proudly into the front yard of her home at Mrs. J.E. Troxell’s dairy ranch near Havana this morning with a pair of tiny China pheasant chicks. She clucked and she chided, just as mother-lovingly as any hen to her chirping offspring, for she had raised them from eggs she found in the field. Mrs. Troxell is feeding the hen and her adopted young ones in hopes that the little pheasants may be domesticated. So far there is complete domestic tranquility in the peculiar little family and Mrs. Troxell is wondering if the birds will return to their natural haunts when they grow older.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 17, 1969
The Pendleton Buckaroos will go into the district 7-A-1 best of three baseball playoff with the Redmond Panthers here at 8 tonight without the services of one of its top pitchers and its leadoff batter. After walloping La Grande 11-1 and 11-0 Tuesday to clinch the subdistrict title and with everyone in good condition, Lady Luck made an unwanted appearance Wednesday. David Michael, junior pitcher, became ill and won’t be available for action tonight, and Victor Gehling, who usually is top man in the batting order, injured his shoulder in a fall during a physical education class.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 17, 1994
From the look of things, the Umatilla Army Depot’s 53-year-old mission to store ammunition is coming to an end. In a burst of flame and smoke, thousands of pounds of old rocket propellant vanished Monday as part of the depot’s stepped-up efforts to clear out the conventional ammunition. Already, about 700 of the 911 concrete bunkers known as “igloos” that store conventional ammunition have been emptied of their contents, thanks to the Base Closure Act of 1988. By Sept. 1, the depot’s conventional ammunition will be gone for good.
