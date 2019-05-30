100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 30, 1919
Charged with blackmail, Carrie Hill, 34, of Portland was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Inspectors Snow and Tackaberry on a warrant sworn out by A.L. Demaris of Milton. Mr. Demaris alleges that he was visiting Miss Hall when an unknown man entered the room and, drawing a gun on him, threatened to kill him. The woman objected to violence, he says, and suggested he pay them to keep quiet. He claims he paid the stranger $500 and promised to give the woman $5000. Police authorities are searching for the woman’s accomplice.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 30, 1969
Pendleton city police were searching today for a con artist, who Wednesday obtained $3,800 from a Pendleton woman. Similar situations have occurred within the last few days at Ogden, Utah, Pocatello and Boise, Idaho. The victim has always been a woman. The suspect poses as a bank official and asks the subject to withdraw her money. He tells her a bank employe is under investigation and offers a reward if she will withdraw her money so he can check the employe. He asks her to turn the money over to his “auditor.” Within the last few days in similar situations women have been conned out of $2,800 at Pocatello and $3,100 at Boise.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 30, 1994
Jodi Severe’s dramatic stretch run in the 300-meter low hurdles capped the best day ever for the Pendleton Bucks at the state high school Class 4A track and field championships in Eugene Saturday. To the delight of Pendleton hurdles coach Eldon Lilly, the rest of the Bucks coaches and her teammates, Severe blasted from sixth place to third place in the final 120 meters of the 300 hurdles. She finished in a dead heat with second-place Wanjeria Washington of Benson in an electronically timed 46.35 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.