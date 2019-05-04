100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 4-5, 1919
Three of the 100 shooters at the traps yesterday were women and in every instance the wife was close on the heels of her husband’s score. Mrs. Schilling, who is hardly larger than a good sized target gun, winged 89 on the first day making a straight 20 on one of the traps. She was only six birds behind her husband, who is one of the state’s best known professional shots. Mrs. Jones also did a good 89, two less than her hubby, and Mrs. Al Bowker of Heppner turned in 78.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 4-5, 1969
Rescue crews in California, Oregon and Washington have suspended efforts to find two missing planes carrying a total of three men. One of the searches suspended Sunday involved a light plane flown by George Gilham of Hermiston, and carrying J.D. Inglis, Spokane, on a flight from Baker to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Washington State Aeronautics Commission Director Ron Pretti said Sunday the plane disappeared Thursday and no clues to its location have been found.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 4-5, 1994
Delbert Christy of Pendleton was in serious condition Tuesday after being transferred to St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for surgery with a gun shot wound to his abdomen. Christy, who turned 49 on Tuesday, was shot with a large caliber handgun when he confronted at least one man early Sunday morning outside his apartment on Southeast Sixth Street. The incident is being investigated as an attempted murder. Christy apparently went to investigate the sound of breaking glass and was shot when he surprised one of the unidentified suspects. Pendleton and Walla Walla police are working together to identify the shooter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.