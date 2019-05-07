100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 6-7, 1919
Claude Snow, of the Pendleton high school poster class, is the winner of the $5 prize for the best design which will be used for the containers for “Oro” antiseptic tooth powder and mouth wash which will be manufactured by a company formed of local dentists and druggists. The design chosen is in black, lavender and orange. The powder will be sold in an ordinary container for a time but later the metal cans with the special design will be used. It is expected that with the use of the design made by the local boy, other merchants in Pendleton will also avail themselves of the opportunity for using the talent of the poster class.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 6-7, 1969
Hermiston football coach Robert W. George brought his firing to court Monday. He filed a suit in Umatilla County Circuit Court charging that Hermiston School District 8R fired him as coach in violation of a three-year contract. The suit asks that the contract, signed Aug. 22, 1968, by school board chairman Robert Estoup, be declared binding. George asked the court to declare the district has no right to fire him or to require him to agree to a lower salary.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 6-7, 1994
A Helix native will return to the state to head the Oregon National Guard, a job he left three years ago to take a National Guard post at the Pentagon. Gov. Barbara Roberts announced yesterday she was appointing Maj. Gen. Raymond F. “Fred” Rees as state adjutant general, top commander of the 9,000 soldiers and airmen in the Oregon National Guard. Rees will replace Maj. Gen. Gene Katke, who resigned at Roberts’ request in March amid allegations of mismanagement, harassment of whistle blowers and anti-gay rights actions in the Military Department.
