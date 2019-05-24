100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 24, 1919
Mrs. Fred Book, of this city, fears that her cousin, John Hannan, who went to Siberia with American troops last October, has met his death while in the service because letters addressed to Hannan have come back with the the word “Deceased” written on the envelope. Hannan’s name has never appeared in a casualty list and Mrs. Book has appealed to the Red Cross service for aid in locating her cousin. No letters have come from him from Siberia. Besides a brother, Hannan has no other relatives besides Mrs. Book and her sister, Mrs. Fred Price of this city.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 24, 1969
An organizer for Students for a Democratic Society met heavy going Thursday at Pendleton High School. Denise Edwards, a former PHS student now at the University of Idaho, Moscow, spoke in session of a social studies unit on propaganda, on invitation of the students. Miss Edwards started her talk this way: “I’m a Communist. If any of you don’t want to listen, get up and leave.” SDS is a militant group often involved in some of the confrontations at colleges across the country. “She can’t support her statements,” said Betty Davis, after hearing Miss Edwards’ talk and listening to her attempt to answer such questions as: “If Ho Chi Minh was elected in a free election, who was his opponent?”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 24, 1994
A former prison lieutenant, fired after refusing to be interviewed by Department of Corrections officials, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of cocaine possession. The charges against Larry P. Tenderella, 44, stem from an undercover sting operation conducted by DOC Internal Affairs and Oregon State Police, with help from a woman whose boyfriend was an inmate at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. Tenderella has been ordered to appear June 2 in Umatilla County Circuit Court to answer charges of possession and delivery of cocaine. Tenderella no longer lives in Pendleton, according to his attorney, Steve Thomas, who said Tenderella can be reached only through the mail.
