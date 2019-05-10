100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 10, 1919
Bronzed by 18 months of constant service under the French sun and with tinges of gray in his hair, Lieut. Eldred B. Waffle, medical corps, arrived in Pendleton at noon today to visit with his mother, Mrs. B.S. Waffle., and brother, D.B. Waffle. Lieut. Waffle will go on, to his home in Astoria, Sunday. Lieut. Waffle served overseas with the famous Rainbow division, which included national guard troops from all over the United States. A large crowd of friends and relatives greeted him at the train and welcomed him once more to the city where he made his home before moving to Astoria.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 10, 1969
You don’t have to go all the way to Santa Barbara, Calif., to see what an underwater “oil well” can do to a beach. Just visit the placid south shore of Lake Umatilla on the Columbia River below the Umatilla Bridge. “It is really a mess,” says Art Schell, Umatilla. He has launched a petition campaign to get the beach cleaned up and has collected more than 100 signatures so far. The cause of the trouble is a thick, gummy petroleum substance spilled over many years at the site of a former tank farm. The spill caused no trouble until some time after the John Day Dam closed and Lake Umatilla filled. Now, apparently, the high water is loosening sheets of old tar and it is washing up onto the beach, not far from the new marina at Umatilla.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 10, 1994
After hearing 45 minutes of sometimes emotional testimony, the Athena-Weston School Board agreed Monday to take another look at its decision not to rehire a popular Weston-McEwen High School coach. The board is scheduled to hold a special executive session to review the matter, probably next week, Superintendent Lynn Harris said this morning. Students, basketball players and parents were among the dozen people who spoke on behalf of DeWayne Dunlap, who was not offered a contract after three years as head boys’ basketball coach at Weston-McEwen.
