100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 25-26, 1919
Within three hours of his mother’s visit to him Sunday morning, Charles Conners, a prisoner at the county jail, had sawed his way to freedom through the bars and escaped. With him went Manuel Herera, who was captured an hour later a mile east of town along the railroad. Conners is still at large. Two weeks ago, Conners, a young fellow with a convict record since his sixteenth year, was arrested for attempting to obtain money under false pretenses. He has been in jail since. On Friday his mother came here from Baker and had been permitted to talk to her son each day.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 25-26, 1969
Westland Estates, a subdivision covering over 500 acres, is in the early stage of development three miles southwest of Hermiston in the Westland district. The subdivision, plotted for approximately 108 lots of 1¼ acre, is located between Powerline and Agnew roads. The developer is Howard S. Gass, Portland, veteran developer. Construction is under way on two of the model homes on Agnew Road, and their completion is expected within 30 days.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 25-26, 1994
Pendleton powerlifter Ross Phillips set an American Powerlifting Federation world record in the squat by lifting 491 pounds at the National Masters competition in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday. Phillips, lifting in the 181-pound, 61-64 age group, totaled 1,216 pounds at the competition. He bench pressed 240 points on his first life, but missed his next two lifts. He lifted 485 pounds on his first deadlift and then tore a muscle in his bicep on an attempt at 510 pounds, said his son, Pendleton powerlifter Greg Phillips. Ross Phillips is scheduled to lift at the world championships in Ohio in November.
