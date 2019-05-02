100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 2, 1919
Like so much standing grain before a mower, a frame barn on the Blydenstein place north of Walters’ mill fell before the steady onslaughts of the Whippet tank at 7 o’clock last evening, while more than half of Pendleton’s population looked on and cheered. Operated by Corporal G.C. Alden, the little war machine was headed in and out of the structure until it was completely demolished and then it was turned on a nearby chicken shed on whose top were two men. For nearly fifteen minutes the tank crashed through walls and framework of the buildings, turned, reversed and demonstrated its irresistible power to go forward. Then, wending its way toward the city at nine miles an hour, it led the procession to Happy Canyon where it did a few terrestrial tail spins, nose dives, loops and other fancy dance steps.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 2, 1969
Ten burglaries and a case of vandalism were cleared up at Pilot Rock on Wednesday by Police Chief Wayne Markham, Officer Jim Foster and Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Jones. They arrested two 17-year-old boys and recovered an assortment of loot, Jones said. Three burglaries occurred this week — at Jack’s Chevron Service, Roy Golden’s Service Station and at Pilot Rock High School. An unsuccessful attempt was made to break open a soft drink machine at a laundromat. The other burglaries occurred during the past year. Jones said some of them had never been reported by the property owners. The vandalism case was the puncture of the tires on a school administrator’s auto.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 2, 1994
An area high school wrestler earned a coveted spot on an Oregon exchange team to Turkey with seven victories in a team-selection tournament Friday and Saturday in Salem. Tucker Fife of Pendleton pinned Ryan Dalke of Marshfield twice in a best two out of three wrestle-off Saturday for the 165-pound freestyle team berth. Fife, who finished third in the state freestyle championships in Canby earlier this month, beat other challengers in five matches Friday for the right to face Dalke, who placed second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.