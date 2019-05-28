100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 27-28, 1919
Writer’s cramp claimed one of the county’s faithful servants today when County Clerk R.T. Brown took up the task of signing the 735 Umatilla county road bonds. Each bond requires the pen and ink signature of the clerk, following which County Judge Charles H. Marsh and County Treasurer Grace A. Gilliam must affix their signatures 735 times. In addition, Miss Gilliam must register each bond. The 735 $1000 papers arrived early this morning and they will be rushed through the official channels here as the bond houses which purchased them are paying interest totaling $113 daily. They are anxious to receive them and place them on the market.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 27-28, 1969
Assistant basketball coach Don Madsen was named head coach by the Hermiston School Board Monday night. Dwayne Huddleston, Umatilla High School baseball coach, was offered the head baseball coaching job. Madsen, a social studies teacher in the high school, will replace George DeLap, whose coaching contract was not renewed. Huddleston would succeed Arnold Owens, whose contract also was not renewed. Huddleston, whose team was hosting Sacred Heart in a state B semifinal playoff game today, said he hadn’t thoroughly studied the Hermiston offer and wouldn’t until after the playoffs. Huddleston, a Hermiston High School graduate, has a 73-20 baseball record at Umatilla, including a 15-3 mark this season.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 27-28, 1994
A farm truck carrying fuel smashed through a Helix School wall Thursday afternoon, just minutes after students had gone home. The truck was parked next to a wheat field up the hill from the school when it slipped out of gear, rolling over playground equipment and then crashing through a second/third grade classroom brick wall at around 3:35 p.m., according to Superintendent Don Parkin. Class gets out at 3:10 p.m. “We’re not holding class in there for the rest of the school year for safety precautions,” Parkin said, adding that the district has filled in the gaping hole with plywood for security. The last day of school is next Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.