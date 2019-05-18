100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 18-19, 1919
Lawson Booher, aged 20, popular Athena young man, died yesterday morning in Athena after an illness caused by the amputation of a leg two years ago. Young Booher was injured while playing basketball with the Athena high school basketball team and the loss of the limb was the result. Besides his friends in Athena, the young man was well known in Pendleton. He was active in student affairs and athletics before his illness.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 18-19, 1969
Vandals caused about $700 damage to the restrooms at McKay Creek National Wildlife Refuge over the weekend. Clair Aldous, Burbank, Wash., refuge manager, said one restroom was pushed into McKay Reservoir and another was knocked off its foundation. McKay Reservoir is a popular boating spot seven miles south of Pendleton.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 18-19, 1994
Tribal leaders flexed their newfound political muscle Wednesday evening when they gathered together for the groundbreaking of a new gaming facility. All are betting on a prosperous future that breaks away from federal financial support and brings Indian employees and entrepreneurs into the marketplace. “This is a signal of deep change,” said Antone Minthorn, chairman of the general council for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. “Things will not be the same any more.” Minthorn was one of eight speakers to usher in the Wildhorse Gaming Resort, an event which drew more than 200 people beneath a large tent to listen. Tribal leaders, shovels in hand, dug up the soil where a new casino will be built next November.
