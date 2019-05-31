100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 31, 1919
Soldiers honorably discharged from service since November 11, 1918, are to receive travel pay at the rate of 5 cents per mile to actual bona fide home or residence, or place of original muster into the service, at the option of the soldier, according to word received today at the Red Cross home service office. The local Red Cross will have on hand blank forms of application which include the necessary affidavit for the additional travel allowance. This affidavit must be accompanied by a true copy of the soldier’s discharge certificate, certified as such by a recruiting officer, or the original discharge certificate, the latter to be returned with the check for the travel pay.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 31, 1969
The Gilliam County Court wants taxpayers to get better service in the county courthouse. It rapped out a policy statement this week that: forbids coffee to be made and served during working hours; orders the removal of the soft drink machine; and orders storage of the civil defense radio. “The purpose for any of us being here is to provide statutory service to the public,” the court said in a notice posted on both floors of the courthouse. “For their taxes they are entitled to reasonable, courteous and competent treatment and service. There has been a laxness in these respects. …”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 31, 1994
Several cars were sprayed by gunfire from a low-rider Buick Riviera Monday evening in Umatilla, but nobody was reported hurt in the drive-by shooting. A passenger in the maroon Buick reportedly fired several rounds in the direction of another car, which was near a house across from Kik’s Driving Range on Highway 730 in Umatilla, according to a Umatilla County Sheriff’s log. Details of the 6:45 p.m. incident — including the number of suspects and intended victims or a possible motive — were unavailable from the Umatilla Police Department this morning.
