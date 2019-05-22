100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 22, 1919
One of the biggest attractions at the Round-Up this year, September 18, 19 and 20, will be Tom Mix, cowboy film star, with his company of moving picture artists. Tom Mix, himself, will give exhibition bucking and bulldogging while his men and women will enter the regular contests. This feature was endorsed Monday by the Round-Up directors. The William Fox Film company, starring Tom Mix and his company, asked permission to appear at the Round-Up to work Mr. Mix into a Round-Up feature story.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 22, 1969
Bob Stoddard, talented young local pianist, will represent the senior division of the Northeast Oregon district at the Oregon Music Teachers’ Convention recital next month at Salem. Bob was selected for the honor at auditions held at Whitman Conservatory of Music last week. Bob is the 16-year-old son of Mrs. and Mrs. Henry Stoddard.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 22, 1994
Steve Magnuson, a graduate of Pendleton High School and Blue Mountain Community College, sings the lead in Benjamin Britten’s opera “Noye’s Fludde” (Noah’s Flood), opening at 8 tonight at Portland State University. Currently a senior at PSU, 24-year-old Magnuson is an honors student majoring in biology and music. His parents are Bill and Donna Magnuson of Milton-Freewater. Magnuson expects to pursue pre-dentistry after graduation, but he also plans to continue performing. He wants to travel to Europe — “the mecca for opera.”
