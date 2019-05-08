100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 8, 1919
Forty head of mules, one of them rated as the most valuable mule in the county, were burned in a fire on the John F. Harvey ranch at 1 o’clock this morning. Thirty seven of the mules were burned to death outright while another had to be killed immediately and it is questionable if the remaining two will not have to be killed. The mules were valued at between $10,000 and $12,000 and were insured for $3,000. The origin of the fire has not been traced. When discovered it was so far along that nothing could be done to save the barn or the mules.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 8, 1969
The plane was totaled but the pilot walked away in an accident near Heppner Tuesday. Crop duster Gary Stevens, 29, Burbank, Calif., even served as flagman while another pilot worked on the Ken Batty field spraying the crop for half an hour before he realized he had been shook up more than he thought and was brought to Heppner to see a doctor. Roy Putnam, owner of Putnam’s Flying Inc., Portland, said Stevens stalled at about 50 feet above the field and pancaked down hard. Stevens in in Pioneer Memorial Hospital with multiple bruises but no broken bones.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 8, 1994
A Pendleton man — Bob Jenson — wants a place on the November ballot to give voters a choice in the race for District 57 State Representative. Jenson, 62, is seeking write-in votes for the Democratic nomination in the May 17 primary election. If he succeeds, he’ll challenge incumbent Chuck Norris of Hermiston, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination. Jenson believes democracy doesn’t really work when there are uncontested races in elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.