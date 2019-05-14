100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 13-14, 1919
Swinging on a trapese in the sub station of the Pacific Power & Light Co., at midnight last night Cecil Irwin, night man at the Freewater sub station, came into contact with a 25,000 volt wire and was electrocuted. The unusual accident that caused his death was witnessed by a friend, Basel Hudson, who had come to the sub station to talk to Irwin, who was 18 years of age.
According to the story as related by Hudson, the youthful night man at the station was performing on the trapese when he struck the high voltage wire with one foot. He was terribly burned through coming into contact with the current and died quickly. The dead man was the son of Fred Irwin, freight agent for the traction company at Walla Walla.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 13-14, 1969
A 17-year-old Pendleton youth was in satisfactory condition at St. Anthony Hospital this morning. He was bitten Monday evening by a rattlesnake. George Gaboury, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Gaboury, was struck in the thigh while near Nolin, along the Umatilla River. He was out riding his motorcycle Monday afternoon when it quit on him near Nolin. He called home to have someone come get him. He apparently sat down in the grass to wait and when he stood the snake struck. Some Union Pacific Railroad workers saw Gaboury and rushed him to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston where he was given emergency treatment. He was then brought to the Pendleton hospital.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 13-14, 1994
Marc Mullins, with his soft-spoken voice and his quick hands, can pull a silk scarf out of thin air. He waves his arms and a wad of five dollar bills springs from flames. He ropes a wedding ring to his finger and wills it to disappear. And he talks about God.
“The world is out there and people are being drawn by all kinds of things,” says Mullins, 37, a senior pastor at First Christian Church in Hermiston. “In my presentation of illusion I try to draw people to reality and God’s truth is reality.”
A minister and magician, Mullins always has a few tricks up his Sunday suit sleeves. He often performs at the pulpit, beckoning children past the front row pews to give them biblical lessons masked in magic.
