100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 16, 1919
In a letter received lately from Mrs. S.J. Bower of Santa Monica, Cal., the Umatilla schools have been informed that they will probably receive a portion of the valuable collection left by Mrs. Kunzie, a former resident and old timer of Umatilla. Mrs. Bower is a sister of Mrs. Isaac, a resident of Pendleton. Both have expressed their desire to honor the Umatilla schools with a portion of the collection. As soon as the matter has been decided, the high school will place a memorial tablet in the building in honor of Mrs. Kunzie who collected the rare exhibit of Indian relics. The collection of the entire exhibit required the efforts of a lifetime and may be somewhat appreciated when it is known that the Smithsonian Institute offered $8000 for the famous exhibition.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 16, 1969
Bill Mobley, 16-year-old Mac Hi Future Farmer, who lives with his aunt and uncle, the Dale Woods, on Tum-A-Lum Road, lost two project sows and their litters of pigs in a high school agriculture farm buildings fire in January, the only boy to lose any livestock. Then his registered Angus cow got out of the pasture and was killed when hit by a truck. But then, in the Pea Festival Junior Show, Bill was handed the championship trophy for his Angus yearling heifer in the breed division. Then during transportation from the FFA pen to the Junior Show Sale arena, his 188-pound York Cross pig keeled over and died from the unseasonable heat. Auctioneer John Thrasher, city schools superintendent, told the sale crowd what had happened and the hat began to circulate, with everybody digging deep. When the result was counted, Bill had ended up with $77.13 — or 41 cents a pound for his lost pig.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 16, 1994
Sunday morning thunderstorms and heavy rain showers temporarily saved area crops from being ruined, but wheat and pea farmers caution that unless they get more rain before harvest, it could be a bleak year. Even so, few are complaining about the storm that brought at least a half inch of rain to most areas of Umatilla County. Much of west Umatilla County and Morrow County saw an inch or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.