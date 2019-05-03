100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 3, 1919
To combat the droves of aphis which last year did so much damage to fruit trees and grain fields and which are expected again this season, several thousand ladybugs were liberated in the 20 acre prune and apple orchard of J.F. Slover, two miles northwest of Freewater this week. Mr. Slover, having learned through reading accounts of experiments by government orchardists that the ladybugs are death on the aphis, collected thousands of the latter insects last fall and held them in cold storage all winter ready to turn loose on the aphis this spring. So successfully did the bugs pass through the winter that less than 100 were lost.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 3, 1969
The search for a missing airplane piloted by Hermiston businessman George Gilham concentrated today in the rugged canyons of the forks of the Walla Walla River, north of Tollgate. Dave Horne, Pendleton, area search and rescue chief for the State Board of Aeronautics, said Blue Mountain passes are also being scanned from the air, “any route he might have chosen in bad weather.” Gilham, a pilot with about 150 hours of flying experience, and his passenger, J.D. Inglis, Spokane, Wash., disappeared Thursday on a flight north to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, out of Baker. Gilham filed no flight plan. Gilham was flying a single engine, green and white Piper Comanche. He operates a jewelry store in Hermiston.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 3, 1994
Interviews began today for the approximately 100 jobs the new owners of the Heppner sawmill plan to fill. The mill, now called Kinzua Resources LLC, could be running again as soon as next Monday, according to General Manager Frank Pearson. The mill has been closed since April 14 when the Seattle family that owned it since 1953 sold it and 180,000 acres of timberlands to a group of Eugene investors. The number of workers the mill intends to hire is about 80 percent of the 125 work force employed by Kinzua Corp. That’s good news for a small town that had feared its largest industry would close for good.
