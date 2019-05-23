100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 23, 1919
Nickels thrown into the ranks of the band, where small boys might scramble for them between the legs of the hard working musicians, nearly broke up the weekly concert of the Pendleton Round-Up band last evening in the east end of the city. Throughout the whole hour the youngsters bumped into the musicians and the condition was aggravated by men throwing coins into the group to be fought for by the lads. Major Lee Moorhouse, who was present and in possession of a police badge, was appealed to by Director C.O. Breach to restore order, and did so in a measure.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 23, 1969
Mayor Victor Stockard and Stanfield’s city councilmen will donate their city pay for three months to help firemen stage the 4th of July fireworks display again this year. The action followed a plea by fireman Robert Smith at Wednesday’s night’s council meeting. Smith also is a councilman. He told the council each of the city’s volunteer firemen donated three months’ city pay to the fund for a total of $157.50. When he finished, businessman Amos Harris volunteered a $20 donation, and then the mayor and council members followed suit. That added another $48 to the fund. Council members are paid $4 per month.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
May 23, 1994
Leonard Brittner of Heppner was the only area winner at the second day of the state class 2-A track and field championships Saturday in Monmouth. Brittner turned in a leap of 44 feet, 11½ inches for a repeat title in the triple jump. He added to his Friday places in the high jump and long jump.
