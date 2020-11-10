100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 10, 1920
T. J. Doan and B. R. Doan are in the county jail today facing government prosecution and their profitable but illicit moonshine business is broken as the result of a raid on their place near Sumkin station, on the Umatilla reservation. Sheriff W. R. Taylor and his deputies arrested the brothers when they returned from Pendleton in one of their two autos. A complete home made distillery, capable of turning out a large quantity of high grade moonshine, was found when the officers arrived at the place, known as the Jim Badroads ranch, nine miles east of town on the banks of the Umatilla river. Four hundred fifty gallons of mash, all ready for distillation, was working in the barrels. When the officers confronted the brothers the younger, T. J. Doan, jumped from the car and started to run into the brush. At the suggestion of the sheriff that he might get hurt in flight, he stopped and submitted to arrest.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 10, 1970
Ron Woolston, key designer of television equipment aboard the Surveyor spacecraft making the first soft landing on the moon, turned thumbs down on any more big city life — he’s from the Los Angeles area — and sought wide open spaces. He now exercises his talents at Electronic Specialists, 123 SE 2nd St., Pendleton. Employed by Hughes Aircraft 13 years, Woolston’s duties have ranged from teaching radar missile control systems to the Air Force as a civilian technical representative, to designing back pack communications for soldiers in Vietnam. Probably the most embarrassing moment in his life came when he was forced to watch a neighbor’s television set during the first soft landing of a Surveyor spacecraft on the moon. “I was at home in front of my TV to watch the equipment I designed send pictures back from the moon,” Woolston says, “and just then my TV set went on the blink.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 19, 1995
Billie Hathaway recalls her husband Richard’s perplexing eagerness to attend the recent Red Ribbon Rally in Roy Raley Park. In the past, he’s been supportive of her efforts on the Pendleton Youth Commission but wasn’t inclined to become directly involved. At the park, in front of students in grades 4-6, parents and other supporters, Hathaway, 59, received a silver platter and framed proclamation. Mayor Bob Ramig declared Oct. 26 “Billie Hathaway Day.” The honoree says she was shocked. Hathaway, a retired junior high school counselor, was instrumental in forming the Pendleton Youth Commission in the late 1970s. She recalls the group grew out of a City Council meeting where students complained they weren’t being listened to. “Any time a community says to its youth that we have a commission designed to listen to their needs, I think they feel valued,” Hathaway says.
