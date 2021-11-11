Twenty-seven members of our own Troop D, famous as Pendleton’s cavalry regiment, have during the past six months made claims for increased compensation or for hospitalization, according to records of the Umatilla county Red Cross. Aid given to the pleas of Umatilla county ex-service men is made possible through the Red Cross, but the organization must have funds to carry on the work. The 1921 Roll Call now in progress is necessary if there is to be money to carry on the peace-time program of “The Greatest Mother in the World.” Instead of the work of the Red Cross growing less, it is constantly growing greater. In addition to civilian cases, many ex-service men who at the end of the war seemed in good health, are now suffering from after effects.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1971
The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled that the Hermiston School District had no right to reduce the salary of Robert W. George when it dismissed him as head football coach at the high school. George was employed on a three-year contract at a $9,300 annual salary base plus $2,000 for coaching. At the end of the 1968 season, after one year of the contract, the school board dismissed George as coach but retained him as a teacher. At the same time the board canceled the $2,000 extra salary.
25 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1996
Memories were shared and new ones made on Veterans Day in Heppner, when more than 100 area residents gathered to dedicate a new flagpole and memorial at the Mini-Park on Highway 74 at the edge of town. A highlight of the mid-day event was a flyover by two F-15 fighter jets. The Air National Guard jets, from the 142nd Fighter Wing in Portland, were the grand finale of the dedication of a marble plaque engraved with the names of Morrow County residents who lost their lives while serving their country. The flagpole was the donation of Bud Batty, who served in the 391st Bomb Squadron in World War II and flew 54 missions as a navigator. It was Batty who came up with the idea of a jet fighter flyover. The marble plaque was made possible through donations and compliments of the garden club project started in June when a Blue Star Marker was dedicated, a tribute to all those who have served or will serve in the military.
