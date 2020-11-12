100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 12, 1920
C. L. Bowers, whose sons, Russel and C. E. Bowers, came home unwounded after fighting in France, proved this morning that he is not as successful as his boys when it comes to dodging bullets. He is an Armistice Day casualty, having been accidentally shot in the left hand by a gun held by a man named Eaton. Mr. Bowers, who is employed at the DeMott cigar store, was in the act of buying the gun from John Jones when Eaton stepped up to the counter and picked up the gun, which exploded. Mr. Bowers’ left hand served to keep the bullet from entering his side. The bullet went through his hand, struck a counter, then the wall back of Mr. Bowers, after which it bounded back to the opposite wall and then finished by going through the elevator. Mr. Bowers is the father-in-law of the late Robert Ingalls, killed in the Argonne fight. Robert Pershing Ingalls, Pendleton’s first war baby, is Mr. Bowers’ grandson.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 12, 1970
Seen any ladies poking around under a car hood lately, seeming to know what they’re doing? They’ve probably been attending the Auto Tips for Women evening classes at Blue Mountain Community College and are changing an oil filter or adjusting a fan belt. Following classroom lectures, the women crowd around car engines in the laboratory and scrutinize every detail as thoroughly as though they were examining lettuce at a grocery store. The auto class, complete with grease remover, teaches everything from changing tires to recognizing tell-tale engine coughs. Linda Sturdivant, a freshman at BMCC, has her own reasons for taking the class. “My sister and I bought this old car and sometimes it needs fixing. Our boyfriends say to fix it one way and our dad says to fix it another way. I decided to find out how to fix it myself.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 12, 1995
Jackie Koppany’s Hermiston living room is overflowing with floodlights and camera equipment. The local press waits outside on her front porch, anxious to slip inside the packed house for a glimpse of Tom Bosley. That’s right, Sheriff Amos Tupper from “Murder She Wrote.” Father Dowling. Happy Days. That Tom Bosley. Koppany’s amazing success selling products for the Specialty Merchandise Corp. through her home-based business, Attila’s Gift Emporium, is the reason Bosley and the couple dozen or so production people have come to her house today. Her story is being taped along with the stories of a handful of other successful SMC dealers throughout the country. The testimonials will be used in a 30-minute “infomercial” the company is producing. This is the second infomercial the company has taped featuring Bosley. The first one set records for effectiveness and response. Koppany’s business also sells discount guns and ammunition in addition to various figurines and trinkets. It’s unusual, but it’s successful mix.
