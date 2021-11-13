A new age, holding more possibilities of interest and service in the coming 10 years than has filled the past half century has been ushered in during the past few years, Dr. O. H. Holmes declared in an eloquent address delivered before a packed house in Pendleton’s Rivoli theatre. This new age finds a country in which there is room for no others except Americans, the speaker declared. No room exists for Bolsheviks, I. W. W., or for pros-this or pros-that. The spirit of the flag and the spirit which the 100 per cent Americans have displayed was described by Dr. Holmes in his Armistice Day tribute to veterans of three wars. This spirit must be maintained, he declared, at all risks. Dr. Holmes, introduced by Alger Fee, is pastor of the First Congregational church of Walla Walla and is well known as the “fighting parson.” During the war he caused the arrest of 17 slackers who were refusing to contribute their share of funds to patriotic causes.
50 years ago
Nov. 13, 1971
Public awareness of environmental quality and conservation issues is here to stay. “Ecologists aren’t going to give up and go away,” Lyle Bauer said at the Oregon Association of Conservation Districts convention at Indian Hills Motor Inn. Bauer is the treasurer of the National Association of Conservation Districts and was the keynote speaker. He said controversy develops between conservation districts and “preservationists” because the latter are “well-meaning but ill-informed.” It’s up to farmers to set them straight, he said. Environmental issues will continue to chip away at private property rights, Bauer said, and “the private use of natural resources will be increasingly subject to public controls.”
25 years ago
Nov. 13, 1996
One vote made all the difference. Actually, 42 votes, all write-ins, elected Eric Sederburg mayor of Adams, a town of 250 about a dozen miles east of Pendleton. The ballot for mayor of Adams in the Nov. 5 election included two names: Tom Hassing and Dorn Baumeister. Hassing garnered 41 votes, Baumeister 23. That made Sederburg a one-vote winner once the write-in ballots were finally counted this week. He will replace Mayor Jim Rohde, who did not seek re-election, at the first of the year. There were write-in votes in the two Adams City Council races, but they did not affect the outcome.
