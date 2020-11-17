100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 17, 1920
Auto owners who have their cars registered for the current year and persons who have just purchased new cars are being urged to obtain applications for their 1921 state licenses and get them to the secretary of state at once. The fees for licenses for 1921 will continue the same as for 1920. The office at Salem has been sending application blanks for several weeks to those already registered, but purchasers of cars recently may not get application blanks for some time. They may obtain the blanks upon application to the city police headquarters. There is reason to make haste. After January 1, persons driving with old plates will be arrested.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 17, 1970
Mike Kilby’s crusade for the safety of children riding school buses has taken form in a booklet he’s published recently entitled “How Do You Go To School?” Designed for youngsters, the riding booklet is filled with colorful cartoons depicting right and wrong ways of conduct while riding a bus to school. Accompanying the cartoons are verses Kilby composed explaining particular safety features. Kilby owns Pendleton Bus Company and has firsthand concern for school bus safety. “There have been laws regarding traffic and school buses since 1925,” Kilby said, “and people still don’t know for sure when to pass or not pass a school bus unloading children.” The place to start the educational process, he said, is in classrooms at school. Kilby contacted many educational departments, school bus manufacturers and other related businesses for materials regarding school bus safety. He found none and decided to produce his own.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 17, 1995
Despite the order from President Clinton’s office to shut down the federal government Nov. 14, most federal employees remain on the job in Umatilla County. That’s because most of the federal employees here are deemed essential service providers. Among those still working here are approximately 100 McNary Dam workers and 147 Umatilla Army Depot employees. The U.S. Postal Service is self-supporting, so mail delivery continues through the shutdown, and the U.S. Forest Service, which operates under the Department of Agriculture, has money left over from fiscal year 1995. “Things are not normal, but they appear to be,” said Earle Rother, public affairs officer for the Umatilla National Forest that has about 240 employees in five offices. Within two hours of the 9:20 a.m. Tuesday order to shut down, nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s 31,900 federal workers had gone home without pay.
