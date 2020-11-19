100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 19, 1920
Si Reetz, west end grocer, was badly bruised and his auto was completely demolished Wednesday morning when an eastbound motor of the O.W.R. & N. struck his auto at the Ash street crossing. This is the second recent auto accident at this crossing. There have been two other accidents of late on the Main street crossing in addition to several narrowly averted smashups. James Walnum, O.W.R. & N. locomotive engineer, told the East Oregonian it is commonplace to come upon autos standing on the tracks while their drivers converse and he has seen drivers dash across crossings within 20 feet of an engine. “Flirting with the undertaker,” were Mr. Walnum’s words. A request for flagmen at crossings sent two months ago by the Pendleton Commercial Association has not yet been addressed by the O.W.R. & N. general manager. Meanwhile the toll of smashed cars has slowly mounted.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 19, 1970
There’s nothing more hapless looking than a Christmas tree after it has been denuded of its ornaments and cast outside to await the garbage truck. The Pendleton Women’s Club has a better idea: the Living Christmas Tree Project, begun last year in an effort to beautify the city. The Women’s Club will take orders for the living trees, which then are obtained from a local nurseryman, potted and ready to decorate. Purchasers are encouraged to plant the trees in their own yards or to give them to the city to be placed in one of the public parks. “Our parks look pretty good in the summer,” said Dayton Patrick, foreman of park maintenance. “We need evergreens to make them look good in the winter.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 19, 1995
Finding a sleep-deprived, cranky Pendletonian was hardly a challenge Wednesday after a night of seemingly endless train whistles. Because railroad crews are installing upgraded crossing equipment, engineers piloting trains through Pendleton were temporarily required to blast their whistles at every crossing. What has people concerned, though, is that Tuesday night was merely a preview of what life will be like here next year. Unless city officials persuade the Federal Railroad Administration to grant Pendleton an exemption, that’s when a federal mandate takes effect requiring trains to sound their whistles at every crossing. Residents here have been spared the sound of screaming whistles thanks to a 1964 city ordinance banning them. Safety, of course, is the reason given for the national mandate. But a tired Della Emele doesn’t buy it. “If you can’t see that stupid thing coming at you, you have pretty bad eyesight.”
