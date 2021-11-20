Many thousands of dollars of damage has been incurred in Umatilla county as a result of the heaviest November snow storm that has fallen in this section of the state during the past 25 years. After about 55 hours of continuous storm two feet of snow covered groaning buildings, broke telephone and telegraph wires, impeded street traffic, almost completely blocked rail traffic and caused the collapse of some roofs. The Happy Canyon pavilion proved the first storm casualty in Pendleton when the roof caved in under the weight of the snow. As a result the entire pavilion is a wreck, the roof having fallen in upon the dance floor and the walls being damaged by the cave-in.
50 years ago — 1971
In Arlington these days, the Honkers are the prime topic of conversation. The Honkers are the members of Arlington’s high school football team which will meet Huntington Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the Oregon Class A Eight-Man football playoffs. Eighty-nine-year-old Minnie McClaskey, sporting a recently purchased $10 Honker boosters jacket, says she is hoping to get a ride to the game. The prospects of winning a state crown was a major topic of business in the month’s city council meeting and Wednesday’s chamber of commerce luncheon. Mayor and chamber president Foster Odom was checking out possible bus transportation for adults in the community. As for city recorder Bud Allen, he said, “I’m going to Huntington if I don’t break a leg before then.”
25 years ago — 1996
Hunting has long been a way of life for many in northeast Oregon. But that doesn’t mean the sport is free of discord locally. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife added a portion of the Ukiah big game management unit to the Columbia Basin extended elk season this year. That move fostered controversy among some biologists who say the month-long either-sex hunt is too broad, and complaints from some hunters who are confused by boundaries and requirements. The Columbia Basin extended season has been in place for several years and the last two years have included the Columbia Basin Unit and part of the Biggs Unit, stretching east to the John Day River. A portion of the Ukiah Unit was added this year to address the build-up of the resident elk herd in the McKay Creek drainage. Because part of the hunt boundary doesn’t follow a natural or man-made feature, like a road, some hunters end up on the wrong side and have been cited by State Police.
