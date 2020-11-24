100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 24, 1920
Alfalfa growers in Hermiston do not wish stockmen any bad luck but they would not mind it if something would happen that would make a brisk demand for hay and would restore the alfalfa price to the good old days when it sold around $25 a ton or more. They are not getting any such price now. In fact, hay at Stanfield has been selling for as low as $16 per ton baled, which means about $10 in the stack and there is not much demand even at that. With nearly 70 percent of the hay still in the hands of the growers the situation is not all that could be asked for. Nevertheless, Hermiston and the surrounding country look prosperous. The women are well dressed and there are a lot of men who do not do all their travelling on foot or behind horses. The writer counted 22 automobiles parked on the two sides of the Main street block by the Oregon hotel yesterday. They were not purchased however on money derived from $10 hay.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 24, 1970
Earlier this week a massive storm hit Oregon. While Eastern Oregon was one of the more fortunate areas with Pendleton and Milton-Freewater recording one inch of snow, the low temperature was 8 degrees Saturday and Sunday’s high was 18. Periods of freezing rain and icy roads made for hazardous driving conditions. But by Tuesday, downtown Pendleton was the warmest spot in the state with a high of 66. Springtime, huh? Forget it. More snow is on the way. Temperatures are expected to begin dropping late today with mixed rain and snow tonight, and Eastern Oregon may settle down to the Thanksgiving turkey amid white.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 24, 1995
Students in Amy Dickeson’s Pendleton Junior High School science class were hungry Wednesday for more than knowledge. They wanted pizza, even if it was the day before American’s unofficial eating festival of Thanksgiving. Students ladled sauce over English muffins and added cheese and toppings. The ordinary ingredients represented parts of a cell, something the biology class has been studying for several weeks. “That’s the cell membrane,” said Robin Binschus, 13, as she pointed at an olive on her hand-made pizza. Before students could enter the buffet line of toppings, they had to turn in a complete illustration of a cell and all its inner workings. The students agreed that eating pizza is a good reward for studying biology’s tiny building blocks. “I think it’s a wonderful idea,” said Amanda Henshaw, 13. “They’re in your body, they’re important and we’re eating them.”
