100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 26, 1920
There is a tang of frost in the damp air; the sky is overcast, with here and there a streak of sunlight; high in the clouds wild geese squawked this morning while en route to warmer climes; it is Thanksgiving Day, 1920, which has a peculiar significance because it is the day’s three hundredth anniversary. The day is a time of quiet rejoicing and for gatherings at home and fireside rather than public celebration. Office and shop are closed and home ties are strengthened as families gather for dinner. This afternoon the sidelines of the football field at Round-Up park will be crowded with spectators for the clash between Pendleton and La Grande high schools. Coach Dick Hanley expects to do the La Grande team to a rich brown, somewhat resembling the Thanksgiving bird, serve them on a silver platter and then drink to the health of the Pendleton team from the silver trophy cup offered by Sheehan Brothers.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 26, 1970
For almost every conceivable problem or question in this knowledge-filled world, there is an answer — somewhere. Material providing these answers have perhaps never before been so plentiful. But there exists, nevertheless, a major communication gap: getting the needed information without becoming involved in arduous research and taking valuable time that could be spent better on application of the information. Among those to whom it is most important that an effective information dissemination system be established are school people: teachers, administrators, board members. The Umatilla County Intermediate Education District has been chosen to conduct a pilot information dissemination project. The project will involve the use of microfiches, cards containing up to 70 pages of printed material which can be shown in enlarged form on a screen.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 26, 1995
Let the buying begin. Now that the serious food consumption of Thanksgiving Day is done, merchants are hopeful that serious retail goods consumption will take its place. Trying to predict how much money people are willing and able to spend on holiday shopping, of course, is a little like trying to predict wheat yields in February. But that doesn’t stop people from trying. Nationwide, analysts aren’t predicting a particularly great year for consumer spending. Locally, though, the mood isn’t nearly as grinch-like. Oregon’s economy is robust by comparison and local merchants are optimistic. In Pendleton, shop owners say people are already feeling the holiday spirit because the city’s decorations went up early. Unlike other years, there isn’t one toy that is clearly the rage. The reign of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has ended. One favorite is Talkboy, a tape recorder featured in the movie “Home Alone 2.”
