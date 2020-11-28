100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 28, 1920
Charles Lafferty, a highway worker, on Saturday afternoon ran amuck at Stanfield and for a time endangered the lives of most of that town’s leading citizens. Lafferty started in to the Bank of Stanfield to settle a grievance he fancied against its officers. At the entrance he met Frank Sloan, representative-elect to the state legislature, and engaged him in battle. J. D. Zurcher, attorney, was called to Mr. Sloan’s aid from across the street and responded. A third unidentified man also came to the rescue and was badly battered about the face. Lafferty, crazed by moonshine liquor, fought off all three men then ran to the hardware store nearby and grabbed a rifle and cartridges. When he came out he was prepared to shoot up his adversaries but he was unable to get the cartridges into the magazine. It was then that he was overpowered by an aroused throng and locked up. After sobering up, Lafferty expressed regret for his conduct and asked to give bail, a request which was refused.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 28, 1970
East Umatilla Soil and Water Conservation District has been awarded first place in the Goodyear Awards program. Hansell Farms, Athena, operated by Dr. Willian Hansell and his brother, State Rep. Stafford Hansell, Hermiston, was named outstanding cooperator. Rep. Hansell spoke at the 22nd annual Oregon Association of Conservation Districts awards presentation in Portland. Hansell made a plea for involvement of soil and water conservation districts in the protection of Oregon’s environment. George Bagley, vice president of the National Association of Conservation Districts, told the group that environmental concern is not just a fad and that the job can be done with cooperation between local, state and federal groups.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 28, 1995
The Hermiston City Council voted to follow Hermiston Police Chief Andy Anderson’s recommendation to close Hodge Park on weekdays to curb increased illegal activity there. The closure will be reviewed by the council at its second meeting in December to see if it’s having the desired effect. This is not the first time the city has closed the park on West Highland between Highway 395 and South First Street. Last year the park was closed for about a month because of complaints about drug dealing and loitering. Hermiston Police Lt. Jerry Roberts told the council that anyone caught in the park while it’s closed will be charged with second-degree trespassing. “It is much easier to deal with that than all of the other stuff that’s going on over there right now, Roberts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.