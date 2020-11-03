100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 3, 1920
There will be abundant opportunity for Pendleton citizens to learn of the election news this evening. Reports will be received by the East Oregonian from the Associated Press, United Press and the Western Union. This news will be flashed on the street, at the corner of Main and Webb, starting at 7 o’clock. Reports from the city and county voting will be flashed but the local count will not start until after 8 o’clock when the polls close. The republican organization will flash election returns on the screen in the Arcade theatre and the democratic central committee will receive the Western Union report at their headquarters on Court street. Leaders of both local parties were active today and with women voting for the first time in the presidential election the indications here point to a record count.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 3, 1970
“They probably call me a lot of names,” laughed Judy Hubbard. “Maybe the bouncer.” Mrs. Hubbard is the guardian angel of the Vikings’ Youth Center, a modest store front on the main street of Umatilla that provides the young people of the community a place to go. It was opened a little over a year ago by Larry Payne, a 1969 graduate of Umatilla High School, with the assistance of Mrs. Hubbard. “Larry borrowed $300 to upgrade the old Shake Shop. I call it a young man’s dream,” she said. Payne had to go into the service in August and Tom Hyatt, a 1970 graduate of UHS, took over the responsibility of the center. Neither of the young men has gotten any pay for their work. “They both seem unbelievable,” says Mrs. Hubbard. “The kids make the center the success it is,” she added. “Of course a few have to be nailed against the wall once in a while.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 3, 1995
Award winning schools along with the livability of Ione make it an ideal town for families of all ages, but not so long ago things were looking grim for the Ione school, which covers kindergarten through high school. If enrollment figures dropped any lower, students would be forced to go out of their home town for education. But residents of this small farming community were not about to let that happen. The Ione Community AgriBusiness Organization set in motion a plan that has materialized today into what is known as Emert Addition. A dream that began some 15 years ago as an effort to attract families and maintain schools and businesses in Ione has blossomed into a group of lots that are now buildable and available at affordable prices. The land was provided through a generous donation of a little more than 80 acres from local farmer Delbert “Slim” Emert, and everything needed to make the land buildable has been donated by members of the Ione community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.