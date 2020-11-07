100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 7, 1920
More than 120 boys, representing the keenest and livest of the young manhood of northern Oregon, are in attendance at the annual Older Boys’ Conference now in session at the Pendleton Presbyterian church. The conference is under the auspices of the Y.M.C.A. interstate committee of Oregon and Idaho. This morning’s speakers included Hall Donnelly who told the boys, “The whole world stands aside to let that man pass who knows where he is going. One cannot succeed without a certain objective. It should not be one of selfishness but one that will do good for others as well as one’s self.” In other news, two youths are held by the police today on a charge of complicity in robbing the Oregon Bakery last night. Night Officer Charley Myers encountered the two boys standing guard outside. Two other lads were inside and had stolen doughnuts and were after other food. They made their escape before the outside guard had received any of the spoils. They now are being sought by their parents and the juvenile officer. Their names are known.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 7, 1970
Coho — silver salmon — have returned to the Umatilla River to spawn for the first time in generations. Mike Golden, Pendleton, biologist for the Oregon Game Commission, found the silvers when he investigated a report that big fish were trapped in a shallow portion of the lower Umatilla. The salmon are a result of plants made by the hatchery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Golden said that in a mile of river just above Stanfield he counted 25 coho, six of them spawning, and counted 14 fresh redds. In years to come, if the salmon run were to increase it is possible a sports fishing season could be established. But firmly establishing a run of salmon on the Umatilla River is still a long way off. The Indian hatchery experiment is idle now, lacking better and more secure flows of water. Such improved flows are one of the benefits offered in the Umatilla Basin Project proposed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Nov. 7, 1995
If it had been any other time of year, Sunday’s Main Street pandemonium in Ukiah would have been downright comical. But with elk season in full swing, it had law enforcement officers nervous. A large herd of elk centered off Highway 395 northwest of Ukiah became separated under pressure from hunters, sending 20 cow elk running straight through the heart of Ukiah — a town brimming with elk hunters armed with high-powered rifles. An Oregon State Police wildlife officer said he had no doubt that shots would have been fired in the center of town had there been a bull in the bunch. “Guys poured out of the restaurant like you wouldn’t believe,” he said. “A number of people were fairly excited.” The elk were last seen galloping south as fast as they could go onto pasture land south of Highway 244.
